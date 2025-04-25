Rome, April 25: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Rome on Friday to attend the funeral mass of Pope Francis. The Rashtrapati Bhavan took to social media platform X to share the details. Accompanying her on this visit are Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian; and Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua De Souza.

President Droupadi Murmu will be in Vatican City for two days from April 25 to 26 to attend the Pope Francis's state funeral and offer condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India. Pope Francis Funeral Details: From Official Mourning to Burial, All You Need To Know About Last Rites of the Leader of Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta on April 21, according to a statement from the Vatican. He was the first Latin American pope to lead the Roman Catholic Church, succeeding Pope Benedict XVI on March 13, 2013.

On April 25, President Murmu will pay homage to Pope Francis by laying a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). On April 26, President Murmu will attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, where dignitaries from around the world will also be present. Pope Francis Last Rites: President Droupadi Murmu, Accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Departs for Vatican City To Attend State Funeral of the Pope.

In a press release, MEA stated, "His Holiness Pope Francis will be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility, and spiritual courage by millions worldwide." The Government of India had announced three-Day State Mourning, as a mark of respect on the passing away of Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See. Two days' State Mourning was observed on April 22 and April 23 while one day's State Mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral.

On April 26, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India in all buildings where the National Flag is flown regularly, and there will be no official entertainment.

