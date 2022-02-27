London [UK], February 27 (ANI): The speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed down as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance, the UK Ministry of Defence said on Saturday (local time).

"The speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance," the UK Defence Ministry said in an intelligence update on Ukraine on Twitter.

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin's Invasion of Ukraine Not Going As per Plan Due to Kremlin's 'Overconfidence'.

The Ministry said that Russian forces are "bypassing major Ukrainian population centres while leaving forces to encircle and isolate them."

"Overnight clashes in Kyiv are likely to have involved limited numbers of pre-positioned Russian groups," the Ministry said.

Also Read | Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Speaks to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Political Support at UNSC.

"The capture of Kyiv remains Russia's primary military objective," the Ministry added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)