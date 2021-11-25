Minsk [Belarus], November 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Su-30SM fighters of Belarus and Russia conducted air patrols along the border of Belarus on Thursday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"Today, a mixed tactical group, which includes multifunctional Su-30SM fighters of Belarus and Russia, flew to patrol the airspace along the state border of the Republic of Belarus," the ministry said.

According to him, "a decision was made to increase the composition of the air defence duty forces and joint patrolling of the state border in the airspace by aviation of the Air Force and the Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation."

The decision was made "in connection with the increased frequency of flights of various types of aviation near the state border of the Republic of Belarus and in the interests of preventing violations of the state border in the airspace," the ministry added. (ANI/Sputnik)

