Moscow [Russia], May 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Central Bank decreased the key rate from 14 pre cent to 11 per cent on Thursday.

"The Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to cut the key rate by 300 basis points to 11.00 pre cent per annum effective from 27 May 2022," the regulator said in a statement.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency: Governments, Companies Own 8% of All Bitcoin Worth $46 Billion in the World.

The bank added that it "holds open the prospect of key rate reduction at its upcoming meetings." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)