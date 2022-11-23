Moscow, Nov 23 (AP) Russian lawmakers on Wednesday gave crucial second-reading approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country.

A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors.

The new bill expands that ban to spreading such information to people aged 18 and older.

The bill must pass a third reading on Thursday in the Duma, the lower house of parliament, before going to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin and becoming law.

But the second reading in the Duma is when major amendments are approved, so Wednesday's approval prefigures easy passage.

The new bill outlaws advertising, media and online resources. books, films and theatre productions deemed to contain such “propaganda.”

It also broadens the existing restrictions by banning information about gender transitions to be spread to minors.

Violations are punishable by fines and, if committed by non-residents, could lead to their expulsion from Russia.

The fines range from 100,000 to 2 million rubles ($1,660-$33,000). For some violations, foreigners could face 15 days' detention prior to expulsion. (AP)

