Mumbai, November 23: In a what can be seen as a bizarre yet brave request, a teenager in United States has urged the court to allow her to watch her father's execution. As per reports, the 19-year-old girl from Missouri has asked the court to allow her watch her dad by lethal injection. Reportedly, the man identified as Kevin Johnson is set to be executed on November 29.

According to a report in the Wion News, the 37-year-old man was arrested in 2005 for allegedly killing a police officer. When the incident took place, Johnson's daughter was merely two years old. The young girl identified as Khorry Ramey told the court that she wants to be witness her father's execution. US Shocker: Texas Man Slips Abortion Pill Into Wife's Drink, To Face Criminal Charges.

However, it seems the teenager's wish won't be granted as the law in Missouri bars anyone under 21 from witnessing or being present for an execution. Although, there seems to be little hope after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a motion before the federal court stating that the law violates Ramey's constitutional rights.

While speaking before the court, Ramey said that her father is the most important person in her life. "If my father were dying in the hospital, I would sit by his bed holding his hand and praying for him until his death, both as a source of support for him, and as a support for me as a necessary part of my grieving process and for my peace of mind," she added. Gruesome! Man Brutally Stabs Girlfriend to Death for Refusing To Have Sex With Him in Alabama, Decapitated Body of Victim Found.

Meanwhile, Johnson's lawyers have also filed appeals in order to seek an halt on his execution. As per reports, Johnson is accused of shooting a police officer multiple times. The incident took place in 2005 when one of the police officers had come at his place to carry out investigation in an unrelated complaint.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).