Washington [US], June 21 (ANI): The Nobel Peace Prize medal, owned by Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta, was sold at an auction in the United States for USD 103.5 million, Heritage Auctions said.

All the money raised will be given to UNICEF to support all countries hosting Ukrainian refugees, including Poland, Russia, Germany, Moldova, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, Muratov said before the start of the auction.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Undergoes Sinus Operation at London Hospital.

Muratov won the medal in 2021.

"Russian Nobel Prize winner sells medal #HERITAGELIVE #DmitryMuratov, EIC of Russian news outlet #NovayaGazeta, with HA, auctioned his 2021 #NobelPeacePrize to benefit UNICEF's child refugee fund. It sold for $103,500,000 https://fal.cn/3pBMz. HA worked to ensure the winning bid is already in #UNICEF's possession," Heritage Auctions tweeted.

Also Read | Kabul Gurdwara Blast: Hardeep Puri Meets Family of Deceased Savinder Singh, Presents PM's Letter to Afghan Sikh Community.

Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa were the 2021 joint recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize, recognized for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

Despite the forced closure of his news outlet, Novaya Gazeta, he works tirelessly to make an impact, most recently with charities delivering life-saving medications to children.

Now, he is asking everyone to join him in a campaign to help the children of Ukraine displaced by war.

The full scope of the Ukrainian refugee crisis is difficult to quantify and far exceeds any other refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. As of May 24th, the United Nations estimates 6.6 million refugees have left Ukraine.

More than 3.5 million fled to Poland, nearly 1 million more to Romania, and yet another 1 million to Russia. Hungary, Moldova, and Slovakia struggle to accommodate around half a million more each.

The UN states there are more than 10,000 refugees in at least two dozen more countries. Millions more have been displaced within Ukraine, all needing food, shelter, and other basic necessities. In all, it is estimated 14 million people are believed to have sought refuge by fleeing their homes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)