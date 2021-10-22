Moscow [Russia], October 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Federal Security Service said on Friday that it foiled a terrorist attack that a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization planned to stage at transport infrastructure facilities in the Stavropol region.

"An attempt by an IS supporter to stage a high-profile terrorist attack at transport infrastructure facilities in the Stavropol region with the use of an improvised explosive device was prevented," the FSB said in a statement.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Pledges To Defend Taiwan if China Attacks.

Meanwhile, at least seven people were killed in the fire at a plant in Russia's Ryazan region, while the fate of nine more individuals remains uncertain, a spokesman for the ministry of emergency situations told Sputnik on Friday.

"According to preliminary information, 17 people were injured, seven of them were killed and one was hospitalized, the fate of nine people remains uncertain," the spokesperson said. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | US Lawmakers Introduce Bill on Combating Global Islamophobia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)