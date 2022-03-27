Kyiv [Ukraine], March 27 (ANI): A total of 5,200 people have been evacuated from Ukraine through humanitarian corridors on Saturday (local time).

According to Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, 10 humanitarian corridors were successful. She added that 4,000 people were able to leave Mariupol, reported Ukraine's media outlet The Kyiv Independent.

Moreover, Russia attacked an oil depot in Rivne Oblast in Ukraine. According to Rivne Oblast Governor Vitaliy Koval, Russian forces have shelled an oil depot in Dubno, Rivne Oblast. The authorities are still addressing the damage from the attack.

In another recent development, Slavutych, a city in northern Ukraine built for evacuees from Chernobyl has been seized by Russian forces after three days of heavy fighting.

Furthermore, missile strikes on Lviv targeted the oil depot. Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said that Russian forces attacked fuel infrastructure in Lviv.

"In total, four strikes hit the city, five people are injured. Firefighters are trying to extinguish the fires," reported the local media outlet.

On the other hand Trostyanets, a city in Sumy Oblast in Ukraine was liberated. "The city, located in the northern Sumy Oblast, was captured by Russian forces on March 1. Trostyanets returned under the Ukrainian flag on March 26," said the news outlet. (ANI)

