Belgrade [Serbia], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov urged the European Union on Sunday to act reasonably as talks on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates showed no signs of progress.

"We see their biased, politicized attitude to Russian vaccines," Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference in Serbia, adding he hoped that "common sense will prevail."

Also Read | Canada Thanksgiving Day 2021: Know What Will Remain Open And Close in Ottawa, Toronto And Other Cities On The Day Celebrated To Thanks Blessings Of Past Year.

The top Russian diplomat spoke in Belgrade after a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who thanked Lavrov for his country's contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"We received the first and second components of the Sputnik V vaccine during the Covid crisis... We remember who stood by us during these difficult times," Vucic told reporters.

Also Read | Plane Crashes in Russia’s Tatarstan, 16 Killed.

Serbia launched industrial production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for domestic use in June and plans to complete the full manufacturing cycle by the end of the year. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)