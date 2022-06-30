Seoul [South Korea], June 30 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 9,595 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,359,341, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was down from 10,463 the previous day, but it was higher than 7,493 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Also Read | China Retains Zero-COVID Policy While Cutting Travel Quarantine to 7 Days.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 7,661.

Among the new cases, 142 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 35,141.

Also Read | Pakistan To Implement NCOC Guidelines Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 54, down five from the previous day.

Ten more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,547. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)