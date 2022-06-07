Seoul [South Korea], June 7 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol named new ambassadors to China, Japan, Russia and the United Nations, the presidential office said Tuesday.

Chung Jae-ho, a professor at Seoul National University, was tapped as the first South Korean ambassador to China under the Yoon government, which was inaugurated on May 10.

After receiving his doctor's degree at the University of Michigan in 1993, Chung taught at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He joined the faculty of Seoul National University in 1996.

Chung was a visiting professor at Renmin University in 2007 and a former director of the Institute for China Studies and of the Center for International Studies.

Yun Duk-min, a former chief of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, was tapped for ambassador to Japan, while former presidential secretary for foreign affairs Chang Ho-jin was named ambassador to Russia.

Hwang Joon-kook, former ambassador to Britain, was named ambassador to the United Nations. (ANI/Xinhua)

