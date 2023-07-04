New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): In the presence of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a veiled attack at "some countries" for giving shelter to terrorists and supporting cross-border terrorism.

In his virtual address at the Heads of State summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Tuesday, PM Modi, in an apparent attack on Pakistan and China, called on member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) not to hesitate to condemn countries that use cross-border terrorism as 'policy instruments' and shelter terrorists.

"Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists," Prime Minister Modi said adding that the SCO should not hesitate to criticise such countries and "there should be no double standards on terrorism."

Addressing the 23rd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation through video conference the prime minister said that "Terrorism is a threat to regional and global peace, we will have to fight against terrorism."

The summit attendees were Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"Terrorism has become the prime danger for both regional as well as global peace, and decisive action is necessary to deal with it. Terrorism in whichever form or expression, we have to collectively fight against it. Some countries use cross-border terrorism as instrument of their policies and harbour terrorists. SCO should not refrain from criticising such nations," PM Modi said.

He added, "There should not be any place for double standards on such a serious issue. We should also increase cooperation to deal with terror financing. We should take further steps to stop the radicalisation of youth in our countries. The joint statement being issued on the issue of radicalisation is the proof of our shared commitment".

At the United Nations last month, China opposed an effort by the US and India to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist. Mir is wanted for his alleged role in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

This move of China was sternly criticised by India, as even after 15 years since the Mumbai terrorist attacks, the masterminds behind the atrocity have yet to be brought to justice.

Moreover, PM Modi also laid emphasis on food, fuel and fertilizer crisis and called it a big challenge for all countries in the world surrounded by controversies, tensions and epidemics.

"At present, the global situation is at a critical juncture. In a world engulfed by conflicts, tensions and pandemics, the food fuel and fertilizer crisis is a major challenge for all countries. We must think together that whether we as an organization can meet the expectations and aspirations of our people."

"Are we able to meet the modern challenges? Is SCO becoming an organization that is fully prepared for the future? In this regard, India supports the proposal for improvement and modernization in SCO," he added.

While addressing the SCO summit, PM Modi proposed to use India's AI-based language platform Bhashini."We would be delighted to share India's AI-based language platform Bhashini with everyone to remove language barriers within SCO. It can become an example of digital technology and inclusive growth. SCO can become a significant voice for reforms within the UN and other global institutions," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also listed various pillars that India has focused on during its Presidency of SCO and they are Start-up and innovation, Youth empowerment, traditional medicine, Digital inclusion, and Shared Buddhist heritage.

He also stated that over the past two decades, the SCO has emerged as an important platform for peace, prosperity and development in the entire Eurasia region. India's thousands of years old culture and people-to-people ties with this region are living testimony to our shared heritage.

PM Modi further stated that as Chair of the SCO, India has made efforts to take our multi-faceted cooperation to new heights.

He also said that Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the past 20 years has emerged as an important platform for peace, prosperity and development in the entire Eurasia region. He said that India sees SCO as an extended family.

India's chairmanship of SCO has been a period of intense activity and mutually beneficial cooperation between Member States. India has hosted a total of 134 meetings and events, including 14 Ministerial-level meetings. India remains committed to playing a positive and constructive role in the organization and looks forward to a successful SCO Summit as the culmination of its Chairmanship.

The rotational presidency remains with India until September 2023. (ANI)

