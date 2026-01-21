Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Barcelona [Spain], January 21 (ANI): A commuter passenger train derailed on Tuesday (local time) in Gelida, near the Spanish city of Barcelona, leaving the driver dead and 37 passengers injured, CNN reported, citing a spokesperson for the Catalan Regional Government.

The derailment comes just two days after a separate high-speed train collision near Adamuz in Cordoba province in Southern Spain, which killed 41 people, marking a second major rail tragedy in the European country within a week.

According to CNN, Tuesday's incident involved a commuter train on the R4 line, a heavily used route connecting Gelida and Sant Sadurni d'Anoia.

As per Catalonia's Civil Protection authorities, heavy rains in the area caused a retaining wall to collapse onto the tracks, triggering the derailment.

The accident occurred around 10:00 pm local time, the train operator said. Emergency services received 28 calls for assistance, deploying 20 ambulances from the Medical Emergency System (SEM) and 38 units from the regional fire department, CNN reported.

The fire department established a security zone, stabilised the train and the retaining wall, and evacuated the injured.

The train driver, who was among the injured, died despite first responders' efforts, CNN reported.

Catalonia's Minister of Interior and Security, Nuria Parlon, and Minister of Territory, Silvia Paneque, have travelled to the site to oversee rescue operations.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause and extent of damage from the derailment.

Earlier on Sunday, a high-speed train operated by private rail company Iryo derailed and collided with another train in Spain's Cordoba province, leaving 41 dead.

The incident occurred near Adamuz when the Iryo train, carrying about 300 passengers and travelling from Malaga to Madrid-Puerta de Atocha, derailed, crossed onto an adjacent track and collided with an AVE train operated by state-owned rail company Renfe.

The Renfe train was heading from Madrid towards Huelva. (ANI)

