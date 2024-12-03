Jerusalem [Israel], December 3 (ANI/TPS): Israel's leaders responded to the Hezbollah attack on Mount Dov in Israel today.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "Hezbollah's firing at Mount Dov constitutes a serious violation of the cease-fire, and Israel will respond strongly to this. We are determined to continue to enforce the ceasefire, and to respond to any violation by Hezbollah - minor or serious."

"We promised to act against any violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah - and that is exactly what we will do," said Israel's Minister of Defense Israel Katz. "Hezbollah's firing at the IDF post in Mount Dov will be met with a harsh response. What was will not be."

And the Pentagon spokesman released a statement saying, "The cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah is being held despite several incidents."

Hezbollah fired two missiles toward Mount Dov on Monday. The Israel Defense Forces said the missiles fell in open areas, causing no casualties.

The barrage was the first since the ceasefire went into effect. (ANI/TPS)

