Balochistan [Pakistan], January 28 (ANI): At least seven young men have been forcibly disappeared in different areas of Balochistan, allegedly by Pakistani security forces, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

According to the Balochistan Post, Javed Baloch, a journalist from Gwadar, shared on X that two of his relatives, Zakir Somar and Naseem Hameed, were abducted from Ghati Dhur Chowk in Gwadar.

In Panjgur district, Pakistani forces reportedly raided the home of Rahim Bakhsh around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Three of his sons--Irshad, Siddique, and Zahir, were detained during the raid and taken to an undisclosed location, the Balochistan Post reported.

In Barkhan, two men, Aslam Khetran and Baloch artist Nadi Gulaf Marri were also allegedly abducted by people in plain clothes who were driving a government-registered vehicle.

This marks a worrying trend, with reports indicating that at least two dozen cases of enforced disappearances of Baloch individuals have been recorded in Balochistan in January 2025 alone.

Recently in Awaran district, Pakistani forces reportedly took two brothers, Musafir Pasran and Ilahi Bakhsh, both shepherds from Tank Harkshan village, into custody, and they have since disappeared. Their brother, Garebo, was detained a week earlier and remains missing. In addition, Akhtar Mohammad from Zahidabad in Mashkay was also apprehended around the same time as Garebo and has not been seen since, the Balochistan Post reported.

Earlier in Panjgur district, Pakistani intelligence agencies and security forces carried out a raid on January 19 in Majboorabad Bostan and Isai villages. During this operation, three men, Yasir (son of Yaseen), Hayat (son of Wali Mohammad), and Jaleel (son of Abdul Khaliq) were detained.

Human rights organizations in the region have accused Pakistani forces of intensifying such actions to instill fear among the local population. These groups continue to call for an immediate halt to forced disappearances and demand accountability from the authorities. (ANI)

