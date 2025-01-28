New Delhi, January 28: India has lodged strong protest involving firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the close proximity of Delft Island on Tuesday. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in Delhi to lodge protest over the incident. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "The Sri Lankan Acting High Commissioner in New Delhi was called in today morning to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged over the incident. Our High Commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sri Lankan government."

According to the statement released by MEA, out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital while three other fishermen who received minor injuries also received treatment. In a statement, MEA stated, "An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island was reported in the early hours of this morning. Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching Hospital." Indian Fishermen Released From Sri Lankan Prison: 15 Anglers Held for Alleged Cross-Border Fishing Arrive at Chennai Airport After Release From Jail (Watch Videos).

"Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same. Indian Consulate Officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families," it added. According to the statement, the Indian government has always emphasised the need to treat issues related to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns. In a statement, MEA stated, "The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. Existing understandings between the two Governments in this regard must be strictly observed."

This incident highlights ongoing tensions between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy over disputed fishing rights in the Palk Strait. Arrests and detentions of Indian fishermen have become a recurring issue, prompting diplomatic efforts from both the Indian central and state governments. Recently, 41 Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy were repatriated to Chennai Airport. Among them, 35 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district had been arrested near Katchatheevu on September 8, 2024, for alleged cross-border fishing. Their release was secured following interventions by the Indian Union and Tamil Nadu governments. Firing in Jaffna Sea Leaves Two Indian Fishermen Injured.

Earlier on January 16, another 15 Indian fishermen detained in 2024 were freed and returned to Chennai. These fishermen were arrested in separate incidents, including eight from Mannar Island on September 27 and 12 from Nagapattinam district on November 11.

