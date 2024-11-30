Abidjan [Cote d'Ivoire], November 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with Alassane Ouattara, President of Cote d'Ivoire, in Abidjan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivered a written letter from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Ouattara.

Also Read | California: Teacher Dies of Rabies After Being Bitten by Bat in Classroom at School in Dos Palos.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Ouattara.

For his part, President Ouattara conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further development and growth for the government and people of the UAE.

Also Read | Reliance Tops Wizikey Media Visibility Rankings for 2024, Achieves 97.43 out of 100 Showing YoY Improvements.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance ties between the UAE and the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, and their development across various fields. Furthermore, both sides affirmed their commitment to reinforcing existing partnerships to achieve shared interests. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)