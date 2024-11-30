California, November 30: A California art teacher, Leah Seneng, 60, tragically died of rabies after being bitten by a bat in her classroom at Bryant Middle School in Dos Palos. The incident occurred in mid-October when Seneng attempted to remove the bat from the classroom without harming it.

Initially, Seneng showed no symptoms of rabies in the days following the bite. However, a month later, she fell seriously ill and was admitted to a Fresno County hospital on November 18. She was placed in a coma but succumbed to the disease on November 22. US Shocker: Nanny Caught on Camera Shaking, Punching and Throwing Newborn Baby Across Room in California, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Rabies is a rare but fatal viral disease that affects the central nervous system, leading to severe brain damage and death if untreated before symptoms appear. Fresno County confirmed the death as its first rabies case in a human since 1992 but did not initially release the victim’s identity. Missouri Shocker: Woman, Her 2-Month-Old Baby Shot Dead by Cops After She Lunges at Them With Knife, Horrific Video Surfaces.

Laura Splotch, a friend of Seneng, described her as a “lover of life” who cherished exploration and nature. “She didn’t want to hurt the bat; she was just trying to move it away from the classroom,” Splotch told local media.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights that rabies is preventable if medical care is administered promptly after exposure. In the US, over 90% of rabies cases in animals occur in wildlife, with bats being a leading cause of human infections.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2024 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).