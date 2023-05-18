Sharjah [UAE], May 18 (ANI/WAM): Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, has issued Administrative Decision No. (2) of 2023, establishing the Board of Directors for Ittihad Kalba Football Club Company.

According to the decision, the Board of Directors will be chaired by Mohammed Obaid Al Yamahi, with the following members, Ahmed Abdullah Mohammed Al Lagai Al Naqbi, Ahmed Mohammed Hasan Mohammed Al Zaabi, Ahmed Mohammed Saeed bin Awash Al Yamahi, Humaid Khalfan Saeed Rashid Al Kindi, Khalfan Juma Mohammed Belhaj Almarashdeh, and Adel Rashid Dahi Mubarak Al Zaabi.

Also Read | Nepal: 84-Year-Old Climber Carlos Soria Rescued From Mount Dhaulagiri While Seeking Record.

In their first meeting, the board will allocate administrative positions among its members and elect a vice president through consensus or secret ballot.

The membership term will be four years, with the possibility of renewal for subsequent periods. The board will continue its duties until a new board is formed or the current one is renewed. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | G7 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak, His Wife Akshata Murty Arrive in Japan; Clinches 'Historic' Hiroshima Accord.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)