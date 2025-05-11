Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 11 (ANI): In a direct counter to China's continued suppression of Tibetan rights and identity, Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration met with US Congressman Joe Wilson in Washington, DC.

As per the Central Tibetan Administration, the high-level meeting highlighted rising international resistance to Beijing's oppressive Tibet policy.

Congressman Wilson expressed admiration for Dalai Lama, describing him as a global symbol of peace and inspiration.

According to the Central Tibetan Administration, Sikyong used the occasion to propose a congressional resolution honouring the Dalai Lama's legacy ahead of his 90th birthday. Wilson welcomed the idea and pledged to push it forward in Congress, confronting China's attempts to diminish the Dalai Lama's global standing.

The meeting also addressed recent budget cuts impacting Tibetan programs. As cited by the Central Tibetan Administration, the Tibetan delegation, which included staff from the Office of Tibet and the International Campaign for Tibet--raised concerns about the implications for their movement. Wilson, reaffirming his longstanding support, responded by emphasising the power of persistence and the need for unwavering advocacy amid Chinese pressure.

Later, Sikyong met with veteran diplomat Elliott Abrams at the Council on Foreign Relations. As said by the Central Tibetan Administration, Abrams praised Tibetan-led outreach efforts and urged continued direct engagement by Tibetans in the international arena. He noted that their personal experiences lend authenticity that no outsider can replicate in countering China's narrative.

As reported by the Central Tibetan Administration, Sikyong concluded his Washington engagements and left for New York with Representative Namgyal Choedup to attend a Tibet Fund board meeting.

He will next visit Amherst to meet members of the local Tibetan community, continuing his message of global resistance to China's Tibet policy. (ANI)

