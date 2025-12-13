Munich [Germany], December 13 (ANI): Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), Shafi Burfat, has vehemently condemned the decision of the Pakistani military court that sentenced former Army General and ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed to fourteen years in prison, labelling it a "staged drama" aimed at deceiving the public and reinforcing military control over the nation's political realm.

In a post on X, Burfat claimed that the sentence given to Faiz Hameed is largely symbolic and part of a larger psychological tactic by the military establishment intended to intimidate former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other political figures.

Burfat asserted that the true purpose of the verdict is not accountability but coercion, meant to compel political figures into submission under military authority.

Burfat characterised the military's actions as historically ironic, stating that Pakistan's armed forces have never held their members accountable for what he referred to as mass atrocities, such as the deaths of nearly three million Bengalis and widespread sexual violence during the 1971 Bangladesh conflict. He contended that rather than prosecuting those accountable, the Pakistani state has glorified them, especially within Punjab.

Reflecting on Pakistan's political past, Burfat accused former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto of being "judicially murdered" through a fraudulent trial. Simultaneously, he alleged that Benazir Bhutto was killed in a terrorist incident that he claimed was orchestrated by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He additionally accused the military of complicity in the assassination of Pakistan's first Prime Minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, and the death of Murtaza Bhutto at the hands of security forces.

The JSMM leader also charged the Pakistani state with perpetuating what he termed genocide against the Baloch people, waging a ruthless conflict against Pashtuns, and relegating Sindh to what he called an internal colony.

He alleged systematic devastation of Sindh's resources, political independence, national identity, and historical existence under military governance.

Burfat described Pakistan's military as one of the most corrupt institutions in the world, accusing it of fostering extremist and terrorist groups for decades.

He claimed that terrorism and extremism in the region bear the "clear fingerprints" of the military establishment, which he likened to a hired enforcer acting on behalf of global powers rather than a sovereign national entity.

In a confrontation with current Army Chief General Asim Munir, Burfat alleged that he is ideologically inflexible, motivated by religious extremism, and has openly threatened political parties. He accused the army leadership of abducting political activists through the ISI, coercing constitutional modifications, and placing the military chief above the constitution. Burfat also criticised what he referred to as the army chief granting himself an honorary Field Marshal-like position.

The Sindhi nationalist leader reiterated his claims that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been incarcerated on false charges and is experiencing psychological torture under military oversight. He asserted that the sentencing of Faiz Hameed serves to fabricate an illusion of accountability while protecting the institution responsible for systemic oppression.

Burfat characterised Pakistan as an "artificial and unnatural state," alleging that its military functions like a mafia that has forcibly transformed historic nations, including Sindh, into internal colonies through coercion and force.

Burfat asserted that Pakistan's nuclear arsenal is currently controlled by what he termed an unstable and extremist military leadership. He argued that certain global powers have intentionally bolstered Pakistan's army, using it as a proxy to promote regional strategic interests. According to him, this situation presents a significant threat not only to the region but also to global security. (ANI)

