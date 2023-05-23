Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): Singapore's High Commissioner to India Simon Wong has praised the beauty of Kashmir and said that he is "very happy" to be in Srinagar.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Simon Wong said, "Very happy to be in Srinagar. Pure beauty. Thank u so much for your warm welcome. HC Wong."

Also Read | Mexico Volcanic Eruption: Popocatepetl Volcano Spewing Ash and Gas, Authorities Order Schools Closure.

On Monday, Simon Wong arrived in Srinagar to attend the 3rd G20 Working Group Meeting on Tourism. He tweeted, "Just landed in beautiful Srinagar for the #G20Kashmir 3rd Working Group Meeting on Tourism. Looking forward to discovering the wonderful sustainable tourism destinations and experiences in J&K! HC Wong."

In a tweet, Simon Wong also shared glimpses of the 3rd Working Group of Tourism. He also shared a video of actor Ram Charan dancing to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR movie.

Also Read | South Africa: Man Arrested for Porn Images with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Face Superimposed on Them.

He tweeted, "Wow ! What a way to start the first session of 3rd Working Grp of Tourism. #RRRMovie. @AlwaysRamCharan. #NaatuNaatu. Dance Off! HC Wong."

The 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting is being held at Srinagar from May 22-24. Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, along with Amitabh Kant G20 Sherpa at Srinagar Airport welcomed the guests at the airport.

An ethnic and magnificent display of traditional dance forms by local Artists, showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage, was also done. The security measures have been heightened in Srinagar. The Ministry of Tourism in the press release said that G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar aims to strengthen economic growth, preserve cultural heritage, and promote sustainable development of the region.

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday said that there cannot be a better place than Kashmir for shooting movies. He made the remarks at the third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting in Srinagar.

"You will see a vast number of films being shot here. Much like many Indian films are being shot abroad. But, in India, let me tell you, having travelled across the world, there is and I can tell you very sincerely that there is the finest destination anywhere in the world to shoot a movie and to shoot a romance that it cannot be a better place than Kashmir," Amitabh Kant said.

Amitabh Kant said that the government of India and the government of Kashmir will make efforts to assist the filmmakers in film shoot locations and help them with shifting their film destination from other parts to Kashmir. He said that the government of India will help filmmakers in creating great stories in Kashmir.

"The government of Kashmir, the government of India will all go out of the way to assist you in your film shoot location. Help you to shift your film destination from any other part to Kashmir. We will help you to bring more and more romance in your films. We will help you to bring more and more glamour to your films. We will help you to bring more and more nature to your films. And we will help you to really create great stories from this great destination," Amitabh Kan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)