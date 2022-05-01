Singapore, May 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 1,732 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 1,199,640.

Among the new cases, 1,694 were local transmissions and 38 were imported cases.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Set for Cancer Surgery, Will Hand Over Temporary Power to Ex-FSB Chief Nikolai Patrushev: Report.

Of the local cases, 216 cases were detected through PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 1,478 through ART (antigen rapid test) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 225 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with seven cases in intensive care units.

Also Read | Sri Lankan Inflation Rises to 29.8% in April 2022 from 18.7% in March.

One death was reported from COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 1,336, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)