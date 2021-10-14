Singapore, October 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 2,932 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally in the country to 138,327, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

Of the new cases, 2,412 were in the community, 517 were in migrant worker dormitories, and three were imported cases.

A total of 1,511 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 310 of serious illnesses requiring oxygen supplementation, and 46 in critical condition in intensive care units, said the MOH.

Besides, 15 more cases have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection. They include a 23 year-old individual who had been partially vaccinated against COVID-19, and a 34 year-old individual who was unvaccinated.

The other 13 individuals who passed away were aged between 60 and 89 years.

As of Wednesday, 84 percent of the local population have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 85 percent have received at least one dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

