Singapore, April 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 3,743 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 11,09,744, official data showed.

Of the new cases, 3,674 were local transmissions and 69 imported cases.

Also Read | Pakistan Political Crisis: 'Opposition Is Still Unable To Understand What Happened Today', Says Imran Khan.

A total of 507 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 21 cases in intensive care units.

Four more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 1,276, according to official data. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ready to Pay for Russian Gas Supplies in Rubles, Says Slovak Economy Minister Richard Sulik.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)