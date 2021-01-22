Singapore, Jan 22 (PTI) Each household in Singapore will be allowed to receive up to eight visitors a day as part of new measures introduced by the government to control re-emergence of COVID-19 infections during the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The week-long Chinese New Year (Lunar) festival will begin on February 12.

With the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities, safe management measures will be tightened, with increased enforcement checks at food-and-beverage (F&B) establishments, malls and crowded public spaces, the Ministry of Health said.

Chinese accounts for over 72 per cent of Singapore's 5.7 million population and the Lunar New Year, celebrated among the people of orient origin across the Asia-Pacific, is one of the biggest family-based celebrations here.

In a media release on Friday, the ministry said that a daily cap of eight visitors for each household will be imposed from January 26 onwards.

Individuals should limit themselves to visiting two other households a day, as much as possible, media reports said, citing the Ministry.

Nearly a month since Singapore moved to phase three of its gradual reopening of the economy, the number of community cases has increased over the past week.

Singapore has reported 59,250 COVID-19 cases so far.

