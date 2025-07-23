Peshawar, Jul 23 (PTI) Six Frontier Constabulary personnel were injured as terrorists attacked a police checkpoint in the border area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, spokesman for Bannu police said.

Terrorists attacked a Frontier Constabulary checkpoint situated in the border area of Takhti Khel in Bannu district. “As a result of the attack, six personnel of the FC were injured, but the immediate response of the constabulary forced the terrorists to flee,” Spokesman Aamir Khan said.

The injured constables have been taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Bannu.

Police teams have launched a hunt to track down the terrorists, he said.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies' personnel, and security forces.

A police official identified as Constable Hayatullah was killed when terrorists attacked him in Bannu while he was returning home from duty on Tuesday.

On July 21, over a dozen terrorists attacked a police station in the Bakkakhel town of Bannu. On July 19, two police officials were injured when terrorists carried out a quadcopter attack on Bannu's Miryan police station.

Attacks have increased after the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire agreement with the government.

