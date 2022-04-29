Beijing [China], April 29 (ANI/Sputnik): A six-story building collapsed on Friday in China's central Hunan province, Chinese media reported, adding that there is no information about casualties yet.

The incident took place in the Wangcheng District in the city of Changsha near the Changsha Medical Institute, Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported.

Also Read | Inflation Hits Record High of 7.4% in Eurozone Amid Russia-Ukraine War.

The total area of the building was about 800 square meters (8,600 square feet). The first floor housed shops, the second floor catering establishments, and the third floor a private cinema, while the rest of the floors housed a small hotel.

The causes of the collapse have not yet been determined, and there is no information at the moment on how many people were in the building at the time of the incident, the report said.

Also Read | Oklahoma Approves New Bill To Restrict Abortions After Six Weeks of Pregnancy.

Firefighters and rescuers are working at the scene. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)