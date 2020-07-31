Johannesburg, Jul 31 (AP) South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases is edging close to a half-million, with the Health Ministry reporting 11,046 new cases overnight.

That brings the country's caseload to 482,169, including 7,812 deaths.

Corruption in the country's pandemic response is also a growing problem. On Thursday, the health minister in the country's epicenter of Gauteng province was forced to step down over corruption allegations related to government contracts for COVID-19 personal protective equipment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that now, more than ever, South Africa's persistent problem with widespread graft is endangering people's lives. South Africa makes up well over half the cases on the African continent and has the world's fifth-highest virus caseload. (AP)

