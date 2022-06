Seoul [South Korea], June 22 (ANI/Global Economic): The performance verification satellite and dummy satellites carried by South Korea's domestically developed rocket Nuri (KSLV-II) have reached orbit after the second launch on the 21st.

As a result, Korea has become the seventh country that launched satellites weighing over 1 ton with domestic technologies.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Death Toll Rises to 920 After Quake of Magnitude 6.1 Strikes Eastern Paktika Province.

The Nuri rocket was launched at 4 p.m. on the 21st and successfully separated the performance verification satellite and dummy satellites from the rocket.

Nuri's dummy satellites and the performance verification satellite are circulating around the Earth at an altitude of about 700km from the planet at about 7.5km/s speed.

Also Read | Afghanistan Earthquake: 280 Killed, 595 Injured After Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 Struck Paktika Province.

Nuri is the first space launch vehicle developed with domestic technology.

South Korean researchers and engineers have developed all parts of the Nuri, including 75-ton and 7-ton liquid fuel engines and parings, a cover to protect satellites mounted on the launch vehicle.

In particular, South Korea has successfully proved its space development capability by developing the 75-ton engine, which will be continuously used for space vehicle development. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)