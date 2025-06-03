Madrid [Spain], June 3 (ANI): As India's all-party delegation concluded its visit to Spain, Indian Ambassador to Spain Dinesh K Patnaik highlighted key meetings that underscored Spain's strong support for India's fight against terrorism.

"Today, we started in the morning by meeting the Association of the Victims of Terrorism, which was a very emotional moment... Then we met the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, they very clearly stated their support for India's actions - they condemned terrorism and whatever action India has taken, they felt was the right approach. In fact, they were so keen that many of them suggested that they should bring a delegation to India to discuss this further..." Patnaik said.

These interactions signal Spain's commitment to deepen cooperation with India against cross-border terrorism.

The all-party delegation has departed for India after concluding its visit to Russia, Latvia, Slovenia, Greece, and Spain. Kanimozhi will arrive in Chennai, while other delegation members will reach Delhi today. The delegation includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation briefed five nations on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

On Monday, Kanimozhi said the delegation met Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, who assured strong support to India in its fight against terrorism.

In an interview with ANI, Kanimozhi called it a "positive day" for the delegation. She highlighted their meetings with the foreign minister, the Senate, the Spain-India Council, and the association supporting terror victims. She said the people in Spain are closely following recent terror attacks in India and that the foreign minister, already in touch with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, assured support to combat terrorism.

Kanimozhi added that the Spain-India Council showed eagerness for a better long-term relationship with India and the delegation will take back lessons learned from meeting the Association for Supporting Terror Victims, reflecting on India's pain and resilience.

AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal noted Spain's strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and its pledge to support India's counter-terrorism efforts.

"It was the last day of our delegation's visit. In Spain, we met the foreign minister, parliamentarians, the trade association, and the association of terror victims. They all said that they condemn all forms of terrorism on every forum and will support India's move to counter terrorism effectively," he said.

Jose Manuel Albares conveyed Spain's unequivocal support for India's efforts to combat terrorism and reaffirmed the importance of global peace, according to the Indian Embassy.

The Indian Embassy in Spain posted on X that Foreign Minister Albares emphasised that terrorism will never prevail and Spain stands firmly with India on this issue.

RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta said, "We went to 5 countries and wherever we have gone, and to whomsoever we met--be it government, academia, intellectuals or others--they all have a similar view: they don't support terrorism in either form."

The delegation also met intellectuals, academicians, think tanks, and civil society representatives, reiterating India's firm stance against terrorism and its commitment to global peace.

The Indian Embassy in Spain added on X that the foundation members expressed staunch support for India's efforts and discussed strategies to combat terrorism.

The delegation met the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Vice President Antonio Gutierrez Limones, to reinforce India's call to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure.

They also met an organisation supporting victims of terrorism and shared India's experience confronting cross-border threats, reaffirming a shared resolve to build a safer, more compassionate world.

Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was a decisive military action targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

