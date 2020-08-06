Madrid, Aug 5 (AP) The number of new daily coronavirus infections in Spain continues increased to 1,772 cases on Wednesday.

That was up from 1,178 the previous day. More than 60% of the new cases were detected in the regions of Madrid and Aragon, in the northeast.

Two of the country's 19 autonomous regions didn't report their numbers.

New cases have risen steadily in Spain since a three-month lockdown ended on June 21. By the end of July, the daily increase surpassed 1,000.

That's prompted some other European countries to demand travelers from Spain go into quarantine upon arrival.

Several regions of the country have imposed new restrictions on movement and mandates the wearing of masks.

Meanwhile, the government of the Canary Islands will become the first region of Spain to cover the expenses of tourists, both local and foreign, who test positive for the coronavirus while on vacation in the archipelago.

Local authorities say an agreement was reached with an insurance company to cover medical expenses, repatriation or extended stays if tourists have to self-quarantine.

Spain has confirmed more than 305,000 cases and nearly 28,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic. (AP)

