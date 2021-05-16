Sheikhupura [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): During a visit to the residence of an incarcerated party colleague, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that speaking for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law was not an act of treason.

"If speaking for the supremacy of Constitution and the law is an act of treason, then the PML-N will continue to commit the crime," The Express Tribune quoted Maryam as saying.

"If you speak despite knowing that you may be arrested, then it is a true act of courage," Maryam said, adding that, "Times are changing and people have stopped being fearful of those handing out treason edicts."

"Let me tell you who a traitor is. It is those who blame national institutions due to their own incompetence. It is also those who impose a selected person on 200 million people," she added.

"Treason also takes place when you make some judges controversial. It also happens when you make attempts to silence the media."

In conclusion, the PML-N leader said that the day isn't far when Nawaz Sharif will be among the people being identified as 'traitors'.

Her remarks came as she addressed a public gathering in Sheikhupura following a visit to the house of the party's incarcerated leader Javed Latif, reported The Express Tribune.

On May 13, a magistrate remanded parliamentarian Mian Javed Latif in judicial custody for 14 days in the case of allegedly insulting state institutions and creating disorder.

The PML-N leader was arrested on April 27 after his bail was denied by the court in the case pertaining to 'maligning' state institutions. (ANI)

