Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): After reporting to the reserves since the beginning of the war and operating in Gaza, Lebanon, and now in Syria, forces of the IDF's (Israel Defence Forces) 55th "Spearhead" Brigade have completed more than 100 days of operation in the region and their mission.

They have been operating for the past three months in the defence of the Golan Heights and in the security area in southern Syria. During the activity in the sector, the brigade forces completed dozens of proactive activities that affected the sense of security of the residents of the Golan Heights.

The brigade forces will be replaced in the coming days by another reserve brigade forces that will continue their activities in the southern Syria and Golan Heights area. (ANI/TPS)

