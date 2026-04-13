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Tel Aviv [Israel], April 13 (ANI): As the security situation evolves in West Asia, the Israeli Defence Forces said on Monday that they intercepted over 10 aircraft launches from Lebanon. This comes as the IDF shared earlier in the day that over 250 Hezbollah commanders were eliminated in strikes across Lebanon.

In a post on X the IDF shared visuals of aircraft interception and said that it would continue to safeguard Israeli civilians while degrading Hezbollah's capabilities.

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"WATCH: 10+ hostile aircraft launched from Lebanon to Israel were intercepted by the IAF. We will continue to remove the threats posed to the civilians of Israel, while further degrading Hezbollah's capabilities."

https://x.com/IDF/status/2043694190148694408?s=20

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In another post on X, the IDF said that Hezbollah commanders were eliminated across Beirut, the Beqaa and southern Lebanon, during the largest strike conducted in Lebanon.

Among those eliminated were, "Hassan Mustafa Nasser - Responsible for smuggling and storing weapons in Lebanon. • Ali Qassem, Abu Ali Abbas, and Ali Hijazi • Responsible for gathering the intelligence assessment on Israel, including the development of a target bank for strikes and the collection of intelligence. • Abu Muhammad Habib - Throughout the war, and particularly during Operation Northern Arrows, he was involved in launching missiles toward Israel."

https://x.com/IDF/status/2043687789342896432?s=20

The developments come as IDF intensified its operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, expanding targeted ground actions in the Bint Jbeil area.

In a statement shared on Telegram on Monday, the IDF said troops from its 98th Division, including soldiers from the Paratroopers, Commando, and Givati Brigades, have surrounded Hezbollah military infrastructure and initiated focused ground operations to strengthen Israel's forward defence posture along the border.

According to the IDF, over the past week, its forces have carried out a series of operations targeting Hezbollah positions in the region and claimed that more than 100 Hezbollah operatives were killed through a combination of close-quarters combat and aerial strikes, while dozens of infrastructure sites were dismantled.

"Over the past week, troops from the 98th Division have surrounded Hezbollah military infrastructure and begun targeted ground operations in the Bint Jbeil area. The troops struck and eliminated more than 100 Hezbollah terrorist operatives, both in close-quarters combat and through aerial strikes, dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites, and located hundreds of weapons in the area," the statement read.

It also said that hundreds of weapons were recovered, including arms allegedly stored in and around civilian infrastructure.

As part of the ongoing operations, IDF troops reportedly uncovered and dismantled an underground tunnel used by Hezbollah for planning and carrying out attacks against Israeli forces. The military said the tunnel was neutralised following searches and operational inspections.

Reaffirming its stance, the IDF said it would continue operations against Hezbollah to protect Israeli civilians and prevent further attacks.

This come amid ongoing cross-border hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, with rising tensions along the Israel-Lebanon frontier and increasing concerns over potential escalation in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)