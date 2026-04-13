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Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again captured the attention of both cinema and cricket fans with a viral social media post directed at Preity Zinta. Following the Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) commanding start to the IPL 2026 season, Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the franchise owner, marking a continuation of their long-standing public friendship. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate: PBKS Continue Unbeaten Run.

The post comes as PBKS secures back-to-back victories, positioning them as early contenders in a tournament that has already seen several high-profile upsets.

Salman Khan Congratulates Preity Zinta As PBKS Begin IPL 2026 Campaign on Impressive Note

Late on Monday night, Salman Khan shared a brief but warm message on his official handle, referencing the team's clinical performance. The post, which quickly amassed thousands of retweets, read: "Well done Zinta,Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well …. @realpreityzinta"

Salman Khan's Viral Post on X

Well done Zinta,Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well …. @realpreityzinta — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 13, 2026

This post follows years of fans referencing Khan's famous 2014 query, "Zinta's team won kya?", which became a staple internet meme used whenever the Punjab-based franchise played. While that original post was often used lightheartedly during the team's struggling years, the actor’s latest message reflects a genuine shift in the team's fortunes. Asha Bhosle Dies at 92: Salman Khan Remembers Legendary Singer As ‘Irreplaceable Voice of Indian Music’ (View Post).

'Another Banger'

Another banger after this legendary tweet😂😂 pic.twitter.com/k5hbWn2KZc — Kaal. (@KaalRage) April 13, 2026

PBKS' Impressive Campaign Start

The Punjab Kings have undergone a significant tactical overhaul in recent years and finished runners-up last season. Under the leadership of their new coaching staff and a revitalised bowling attack, the team has managed to defend totals effectively, a historical weakness for the side.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).