Abu Dhabi [United Arab Emirates], November 16 (ANI/WAM); Special Olympics UAE welcomed leaders of Special Olympics Programmes in the Middle East and North Africa to Abu Dhabi for the first MENA Business Leadership Meeting, which will run from November 15 to 17.

Leaders from 18 nations, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Mauritania, are attending the meeting to discuss strategies for enhancing access to inclusive sports and integration programs. The meeting itinerary also includes a tour of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, where delegates will explore the UAE's inclusive services for people with disabilities.

The meeting, which runs for three days, brings together key figures in the global movement for inclusion and disability rights, including Dr. Timothy Shriver, Chairman of Special Olympics International, and Eng. Ayman Abdel Wahab, Regional President of Special Olympics MENA. It serves as a platform to strengthen collaboration across the region and share best practices in sports, health, and education for people of determination.

One of the major announcements on day one was the appointment of Talal Al Hashemi, National Director, Special Olympics UAE, as Chair of the newly formed MENA Regional Advisory Council. This council will focus on guiding regional efforts to expand opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Al Hashemi expressed his gratitude for the appointment, stating, "The UAE's dedication to the inclusion of people of determination has set a powerful example for the entire region. This new council will further strengthen our efforts, ensuring that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are given the tools and opportunities to succeed."

The creation of the MENA Regional Advisory Council marks a significant milestone in advancing the Special Olympics mission in the region. The Council, with members from various MENA countries, will work to establish sustainable frameworks for inclusive sports and community engagement. Under Al Hashemi's leadership, the council will assess and expand programs to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities reach their full potential.

Eng. Ayman Abdel Wahab, Regional President, Special Olympics Middle East and North Africa, expressed his gratitude, saying: "I extend my heartfelt thanks to the United Arab Emirates for graciously hosting the Special Olympics MENA Leadership Business Meeting. The last time this meeting was held in Abu Dhabi was several years ago, before being paused due to the pandemic. We are thrilled to be back this year. Given the UAE's remarkable leadership in the region on inclusion and empowerment for people of determination, participating delegations will gain invaluable insights from this successful model." (ANI/WAM)

