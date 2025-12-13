Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 13 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha visited the areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah on Friday and was briefed by the local authorities on the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the region. He also paid respect to Mahanayake Theros of Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters and told them about India's support to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Sharing the details in a series of posts on X, the High Commission said, "#OperationSagarBandhu carries compassion as India moves from relief efforts to rehabilitation and reconstruction. During his visit to Central Province yesterday (12), High Commissioner @santjha visited Nelummala village, Udattawa, one of the worst affected areas by #CycloneDitwah, where 31 lives were tragically lost. HC offered his condolences, and was briefed by the local authorities on the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the region."

The High Commissioner also paid respect to Mahanayake Theros of Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters and apprised them on India's support to the rescue and relief operations under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

In another post on X, the High Commission said, "HC Santosh Jha offered respects to Most Ven. Mahanayake Theros of Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters. He apprised them on 's support to the rescue and relief operations in under #OperationSagarBandhu in the wake of #CycloneDitwah. He also sought their blessings for 's continued assistance efforts in the rehabilitation and recovery phases across the Island in the aftermath of the cyclone."

Earlier, the High Commission shared in a post on X that the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) contributed LKR 100 million towards the rebuilding of Sri Lanka, as the country works to restore normalcy following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

India continues with its wideranging interactions in Sri Lanka in Humanitarian Aid and rescue operations in the wake of the ravages caused by the cyclone.

On Friday, Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, visited the Chilaw Bridge Site.

He appreciated the challenging tasks being done in tough weather conditions by the Indian Army Engineers, along with the Sri Lankan Road Development Authorities. The Engineer Task Force of the Indian Army is working in close coordination with the Sri Lankan Army Engineers to expedite the early de-launch of the damaged Kilinochchi Bridge Site in Jaffna.

An Engineer Task Force comprising 48 personnel of the Indian Army was airlifted and inducted on a war footing to provide critical engineering support. The primary focus of the task force is the restoration of vital lines of communication, including the repair and construction of damaged roads and bridges.

The team comprises specialised bridging experts, surveyors and watermanship specialists, along with personnel proficient in operating heavy earth-moving equipment, drones and unmanned systems, enabling the delivery of precise and effective engineering support.

The Engineer Task Force is currently holding four sets of Bailey bridges, airlifted by C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force, for the restoration of disrupted connectivity. In addition, the task force is equipped with pneumatic boats, outboard motors, HESCO bags, and new-generation equipment, including heavy-payload drones and remotely controlled boats.

The Indian Army, under Operation Sagar Bandhu, has also provided extensive medical assistance to affected citizens in Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah, helping more than 5,000 patients.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday met with Sri Lanka High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne on Friday and handed over a part of the consignment of essential life-saving medicines, reiterating India's commitment to continue supporting its neighbours and aid in the country's recovery and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

In keeping with India's Neighbourhood First policy, Operation Sagar Bandhu was launched to provide humanitarian assistance to people in Sri Lanka affected by the devastating Cyclone Dithya.As part of the operation, (ANI)

