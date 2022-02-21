Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka has successfully completed trials of an AC train supplied by India under a USD 318 million line of credit (LoC) extended in 2014-15, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said in an official statement on Sunday.

"Officials from the High Commission of India accompanied by representatives from RITES and the Sri Lankan Railways travelled aboard an air-conditioned train [AC Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)] on its successful trial run in Sri Lanka on 18 February 2022," said the High Commission.

It further said, "The USD 318 million LoC was finalized in 2014-15 for the supply of railway rolling stock, up-gradation of railway tracks and other mutually agreed projects in accordance with request and requirements of the Government of Sri Lanka."

The India High Commission in Sri Lanka posted pictures of the trial run of the train in a tweet, commending India-Sri Lanka cooperation. "Proud of India-Sri Lanka cooperation for providing people with dependable and world-class railway facilities," stated the High Commisison in the tweet.

Recently, India also provided financial assistance of 2.4 billion USD to Sri Lanka following a two-day official visit of the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, GL Peiris to India from February 6 to 8. (ANI)

