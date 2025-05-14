Colombo, May 14 (PTI) Sri Lanka on Wednesday summoned the Canadian envoy to formally protest the opening of a Tamil Genocide Monument in Brampton, Ontario, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath summoned Canadian High Commissioner Eric Walsh to register Sri Lanka's protest, the ministry said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tensions: Bookings for Azerbaijan, Turkiye Down 60%; Cancellations Up 250% for Their 'Support' to Pakistan, Says MakeMyTrip.

“The government of Sri Lanka maintains that the allegation of genocide during the final phase of the conflict in Sri Lanka is unsubstantiated by any credible authority, either nationally or internationally, and is based on misleading information," a statement said.

Sri Lanka firmly "rejects this false narrative and believes it has been propagated primarily for electoral gains within Canada”, it added.

Also Read | Military Plane Crash in Japan: Japanese Air Force Training Plane Crashes in Aichi Prefecture, 2 Crew Members Missing.

“It is worth highlighting that in April 2021, the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade, and Development of Canada officially confirmed that the Government of Canada has not made any finding of genocide in Sri Lanka," the ministry said.

The Tamil Genocide Memorial has been set up in Canada's Ontario province's Brampton to commemorate the victims of the final battle of the military conflict in May 2009, Tamil groups said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)