Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 18 (ANI): A group of lawmakers from Sri Lanka, representing the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “prevail” upon their President Ranil Wickremesinghe to fulfil the commitments made to India with regard to sharing powers of governance, Colombo Gazette reported.

In the letter, TNA leader R Sampanthan said the Tamil People’s safety, security, identity and existence as a nation are inseparable from India's national security, especially in its southern neighbourhood.

Also Read | Penis Enlargement Gone Wrong: German Man Dies After Partner Injected His Penis With Silicone To Make It Bigger.

"We respectfully urge Your Excellency to prevail upon the President of Sri Lanka when he visits New Delhi around the 21st of July 2023, to fulfil the commitments made to India with regard to sharing powers of governance with the Tamil People of the North-East in Sri Lanka without any further delay," he said.

Over the years, the party or leader holding the reins of administration in the island-nation had promised a power-sharing arrangement with the Tamilian government but failed to do so.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Argentina Counterpart Jorge Taiana Sign Agreements To Strengthen Cooperation.

The letter read, "First, in 1993, then the government proposals for constitutional reforms in 1995 and 1997 under President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, and the Constitutional Bill of 2000, all proposed extensive devolution of power and abandoned the unitary state structure.

Later, in December 2002, talks were held between the Sri Lankan government and the LTTE in Oslo. Also in 2006, then President Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed an All Party Representative Committee (APRC) and a committee of experts to formulate proposals for a new constitution, reported Colombo Gazette.

Sampanthan said, "Today, my top priority is to make the States in India stronger. I am a firm believer in cooperative federalism. So, we are devolving more power and more resources to the States. And we are making them formal partners in the national decision-making process."

"However, in total disregard of the pious promises and repeated assurances on its part, the Sri Lankan State has not only failed to fulfil its commitments but has also attempted to abort the implementation of the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution by resisting brazenly the continuous demands for the devolution of land and police powers and by misappropriating powers already enjoyed by the provinces by legislative manipulations," he added.

This has led to a crisis of confidence with regard to the willingness on the part of the Sri Lankan state in honouring its obligations under the Indo-Lanka Accord in the resolution of the National Question.

The party stated that they believed their people’s safety, security, identity and existence as a Nation is inseparable from India's national security, especially in its southern neighbourhood. Sadly, the twin purposes for which the Accord was signed, namely, the safety and security of the Tamil People and the security of India, remain elusive even after the lapse of 36 years., according to the Colombo Gazette, citing the letter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)