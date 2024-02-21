Colombo, Feb 21 (PTI) Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to ensure a peaceful solution to the raging conflict as he met here with the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Amir-Abdollahian is visiting Colombo at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry. The talks between the two leaders centred on key issues, including the ongoing Gaza conflict and opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

“President Wickremesinghe reiterated the Sri Lankan government's firm stance on the Gaza conflict, emphasising the immediate necessity for violence cessation and the urgent need for a peace settlement,” an official press release said.

Wickremesinghe told the Iranian minister that any peace agreement must be inclusive and not based solely on the demands of either side. He advocated the establishment of a Palestinian State within a timeframe of five years, ensuring the security of both Palestine and Israel.

Highlighting Sri Lanka's strategic position in the Indian Ocean, the president emphasised the country's commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation, particularly in the Persian Gulf. He stressed the vital role of the Persian Gulf in the broader context of Indian Ocean security.

Amir-Abdollahian also expressed Iran's dedication to fostering tourism to Sri Lanka and strengthening cultural ties between the two nations. He further conveyed Iran's eagerness to explore avenues for expanded economic cooperation with Sri Lanka.

The visit of the high-profile Iranian minister assumes significance as the Sri Lanka Navy is currently preparing to join the international coalition against Houthi rebel attacks on merchant shipping. It is alleged that Houthi rebels were being backed by Iran.

His visit follows closely on the heels of the arrival of two Iranian warships, IRINS Bushehr and Tonb, here on February 16 on a formal visit to engage in fostering cooperation with the Sri Lankan Navy.

