SSB DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary and senior officers interacted with a 20-member student officer team of the Armed Police Force (APF) Nepal (Image Credit: X/@SSB_INDIA)

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General (DG) Daljit Singh Chawdhary and senior officers interacted with a 20-member student officers' team of the Armed Police Force (APF), Nepal, at SSB headquarters here in Delhi on Friday.

The team is on a 10-day study tour of India from April 19-27.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s Hush Money Trial: Person Rushed Away on Stretcher After He Sets Himself on Fire Outside Manhattan Courthouse in New York (Watch Video).

In a post on X, SSB stated, "Sh Daljit Singh Chawdhary #DGSSB and senior officers interacted with a 20 member Student Officers team of #APF Nepal at FHQ #SSB R K Puram. The team is on a 10 day Study tour of India."

Notably, India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterised by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). There are regular exchanges of high-level visits and interactions between India and Nepal.

Also Read | India Lays Foundation Stone for Darchula School in Nepal's Darchula District Under HICDPs.

As part of an outreach programme for the Assam Rifles retired fraternity of Nepal, the Director-General of Assam Rifles visited Nepal from April 8-13.

The visit was characterised by a series of events aimed at acknowledging the contribution of the veterans and addressing the welfare of Assam Rifles veterans and their families in Nepal, according to an official press release.

During the visit, three ex-servicemen rallies were organised in Pokhara, Dharan, and Kathmandu, specifically dedicated to Assam Rifles veterans and Veer Naris.

One of the key highlights of the visit was the meeting between DG Assam Rifles and Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma. During the meeting, discussions revolved around enhancing the welfare and support systems for ex-servicemen in Nepal.

"During the visit, three ex-servicemen rallies were organised in Pokhara, Dharan, and Kathmandu, specifically dedicated to Assam Rifles veterans and Veer Naris." the release read.

"In addition, Director General Assam Rifles had a productive meeting with Naveen Srivastava, Indian Ambassador to Nepal. During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of continued collaboration and support for ex-servicemen and their families in the region," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)