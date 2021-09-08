Seoul [South Korea], September 8 (ANI/Global Economic): K-pop group Stray Kids has topped the weekly chart of K-Pop Radar for 2 consecutive weeks.

Stray Kids' 'THUNDEROUS' music video hit 18.64 million views during the counting period of K-Pop Radar's 36th weekly chart (August 29 to September 4), proving their continuous amazing popularity even in the second week since the release.

'THUNDEROUS' actually recorded 50 million views in six days and 21 houses, breaking their fastest record of the previous album 'Back Door' faster than 2.2 times. In addition, they broke their fastest record to 50 million views that song 'God's Menu' had, setting the new record.

According to the Stray Kids' YouTube views by country analyzed by K-pop radar, Stray Kids has received about 65.9 million views over the past week. Mexico accounted for the highest percentage with 8.6 per cent, followed by Indonesia with 7.6 per cent, the U.S. with 7.3 per cent, Japan with 6.3 per cent, and the Philippines with 5.0 per cent.

Korea accounted for 2.9 per cent. Considering that the percentage of views in Korea at the time of the last activity was 1.3 per cent, the percentage of views in Korea has more than doubled.

Regarding this, K-pop Radar said "Stray Kids are gaining popularity in Korea too after their performances at 'Mnet Legendary War: Kingdom'. They are representative 4th generation K-pop artists in Korea as well as overseas."

Also, on the weekly chart of K-pop Radar this week, fromis_9 ranked No.2 with 13.33 million views of their 'Talk & Talk' music video.

'Weekly Fandom Chart' launched in September is also drawing attention. Following the existing 'Weekly Music Video Chart,' the K-pop Radar will release the 'Weekly Fandom Chart' and show rankings of artists who has expanded the size of the fandom.

In the 36th week of the fandom chart, global top artist BTS topped the Twitter and Spotify follower charts with 250,000 and 300,000 additional followers, respectively. On the Instagram chart, BLACKPINK's Lisa, who recently released a solo album in September, topped with 430,000 additional followers. (ANI/Global Economic)

