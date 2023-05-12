An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale struck California in the United States on Friday. The epicentre of the quake was in California, 4 km southwest of East Shore, and its depth was 1.5 km, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). No casualties or damage has been reported yet. Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 3.5 on Ritcher Scale Hits Pithoragarh, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake in US:

