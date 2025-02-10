Sharjah [UAE], February 10 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, attended the ceremony to honour the winners of the Shams Awards for Arabic Content, held at the headquarters of Sharjah Media City.

Rashid Abdullah Al Obaid, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams), delivered a speech highlighting that the award is part of the city's dedication to fostering a creative environment and supporting content creators who contribute to the development of high-quality, innovative Arabic content.

Also Read | Donald Trump Administration Orders Consumer Financial Protection Bureau To Stop Work.

Al Obaid further emphasised the significance of the award, stating, "The Shams Award for Arabic Content is not only a celebration of creativity but also a message inspired by the vision of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It aims to highlight the role of media in shaping societies and reinforcing Arab identity. Through this award, Sharjah Media City continues its commitment to fostering media innovation and strengthening Sharjah's position as a key hub for creativity in the Arab world."

Concluding his speech, the Director of Sharjah Media City, "Shams," encouraged young people to showcase their creative experiences and present meaningful ideas to further elevate their skills and growth.

Also Read | Nepal Accident: 40 Pilgrims on Way to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Injured in Bus Accident.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah presented the Shams Awards to the winners, including the "Stories" podcast by Jamal Al Mulla from the UAE, which took first place in the Best Arabic Podcast category. The second place was awarded to the "Secrets of Money" podcast by Ahmed Al Jamal from Egypt, while the third place went to the "Art" podcast by Badr Al Awadhi from the UAE.

The Best Short Film Award was presented to Fares Shaheen for his film "The Red Shoes" from Syria, while Gabriel Al Nuwaiji from Libya won the Best Video for a Commercial Advertisement Award.

The Best Content Creator Award on Social Media was awarded to Ahmed Raafat (Street Broadcaster) from Egypt for first place, Hafsa Mahyou from Algeria secured second place, and Marwan Al Shehhi from the UAE took third place.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, also recognised the jury members: media personality Ahmed Salem Bou Samnouh, director Nahla Al Fahad, Hisham Zakaria, and media figure Abdul Raouf Amira, along with sponsors and partners from various organisations.

Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi attended the annual gathering of media professionals organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau. The event brought together media professionals and influencers for a social meeting, featuring various activities designed to strengthen connections, exchange ideas, and promote the advancement of the media sector and meaningful content.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council personally greeted all the media professionals at the meeting, expressing his gratitude for their significant contributions to the development of the media sector in the United Arab Emirates and their ongoing collaboration with the media authorities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The ceremony was attended by Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Rashid Abdullah Al Obaid, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams); Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Alia Bu Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; along with several media professionals. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)