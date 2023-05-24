Honolulu, May 24 (AP) Typhoon Mawar barrelled into Guam as a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday, pummelling the US Pacific territory with high winds, heavy rains and a dangerous storm surge that swamped low-lying areas as residents hunkered down in homes and shelters.

The typhoon's centre passed over the northern tip of Guam on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said. It is the strongest storm to hit the US Pacific territory of over 150,000 people in decades.

Also Read | PTI of Imran Khan To Be Banned? Pakistan Government Mulling Possible Ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party, Says Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

The weather service earlier warned of a “triple threat” of winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surge, and officials were bracing for “considerable damage” including non-reinforced concrete walls being blown down, fuel storage tanks rupturing and overturned cars.

The weather service said the storm was a Category 4 “super typhoon,” meaning maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph) or greater.

Also Read | Tricolour on Display at Iconic Structures in Australia: Sydney Harbour Bridge, Opera House Light Up in Tiranga Colours for PM Narendra Modi's Visit (See Pic and Video).

The storm's centre hit Guam around 9 p.m. Wednesday, which is Wednesday morning in the continental United States. Guam lies west of the International Date Line and is ahead of the US mainland and Hawaii, which is 3,800 miles (6,115 kilometres) to the east. Manila, the Philippine capital, is 1,600 miles (1,575 kilometres) to the west.

The weather service warned of an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation said people should take cover and remain in shelter for the next few hours.

Earlier, the US military sent away ships, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration and anyone not living in a concrete house was urged to seek safety elsewhere.

Residents were warned to stay inside and away from windows. The weather service also advised them not to go outside even if there was calm as its wide eye passed overhead: “Extreme winds will rapidly return.”

Electricity and water may be unavailable for days and perhaps weeks, forecasters said.

“The landscape is going to look different,” said Ken Kleeschulte, a lead meteorologist with the weather service in Tiyan, Guam. “The buildings will still be there, for the most part.”

That's because since 2002, building codes have been updated to require homes be made of concrete. Some older, less robust residences fashioned from wood with tin roofs will likely be gone, Kleeschulte said.

Residents accustomed to typhoons had been preparing for days, filling up gas tanks, securing patio furniture and gathering important documents.

Officials warned that uprooted trees could block roads, cutting off residential areas for days or weeks, and could also be turned into deadly, flying projectiles.

“A lot of folks are keeping their eyes on trees,” Reuel Drilon, a resident of the southern village of Agat, said earlier Wednesday. “We expect a lot of foliage damage. Everyone here has a mango tree.”

Guam is a crucial hub for US forces in the Pacific, and the Department of Defence controls about a third of the island. Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, Joint Region Marianas commander, authorised the evacuation of defence personnel, dependents and employees in areas expected to be affected.

All ships were moved out to sea as a standard precaution, according to the Navy, and any personnel remaining on the island were sheltering in place. About 6,800 US service members are assigned to Guam, according to the Pentagon.

Typhoon season runs from July 1 to December 15 in the western North Pacific, according to the weather service. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)