Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs India)

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): India has raised concerns over Pakistan's hospitality towards fugitive preacher Zakir Naik, with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlining what it signifies about Pakistan's approach in sheltering a wanted individual, especially after Naik met former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

During his weekly press briefing on Friday, Jaiswal was asked about India's view on the hospitality extended to Naik, despite India seeking his extradition to face justice.

"This is not the first time that he has been treated in Pakistan," Jaiswal said.

"It shows the kind of approach his hosts have and what it means for us, and what it means in terms of giving so much support to a person who is wanted here," he added.

According to a report by The Express Tribune on March 18, Naik met former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at their residence in Raiwind.

During the meeting at the Sharif family estate, the scholar and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders reportedly discussed various issues. However, The Express Tribune noted that no official statement has been released regarding their conversation.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has drawn criticism after meeting Naik last week. Hafeez shared pictures from their meeting on social media, which led to widespread backlash.

As per The Express Tribune, Hafeez posted, "Pleasure meeting with Zakir Naik," along with images of them together, including one taken at a restaurant.

The post sparked strong reactions online, with many questioning his decision to meet Naik. According to The Express Tribune, one social media user commented, "This is one of the reasons why the Indian cricket team and the Indian government do not want to come to Pakistan."

Most of the criticism came from Indian nationals. Naik is currently wanted by Indian authorities on charges of alleged money laundering and inciting extremism.

Earlier, on October 24, 2024, Reverend Azad Marshall, President Bishop of the Synod of the Church of Pakistan, wrote a letter to Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari. He expressed concerns about remarks made by Zakir Naik regarding the Christian community and their beliefs during his recent visit as a state guest to Pakistan. (ANI)

