London [UKJ], March 22 (ANI): Suspected pro-Khalistan supporters on Wednesday held a fresh demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in the UK. However, unlike the earlier demonstration during which the Tricolour was taken down and an attempt made to raise the Khalistan flag, the protest this time was confined behind police barricades.

The barricades were 'put up' following protests by the Indian diaspora against the vandalism of the UK consulate by suspected extremist and separatist elements.

Since the weekend, several uniformed officers had been patrolling the area in Aldwych and Metropolitan Police vans were stationed at India Place.

Earlier on Wednesday, barricades from outside British High Commission in New Delhi were removed.

The seniormost UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday night after the Indian High Commission was vandalised, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release earlier.

An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed suspected pro-Khalistan elements to enter the High Commission premises. The diplomat was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the MEA release said.

The British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the "disgraceful acts" outside the Indian High Commission, calling it totally unacceptable.

"I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the High Commission of India - totally unacceptable," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted earlier.

The desecration of the national flag last Sunday led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled in Britain. (ANI)

